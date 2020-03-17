A man fatally stabbed his colleague three weeks after he came to Malta from Italy to work in the construction industry, a court was told on Tuesday.

Okolo Innocent Okwudili, a 38-year-old Nigerian, was arraigned and accused of the murder of fellow national, Amoubi Joseph Ezechi. The stabbing took place in a Qawra apartment on Saturday night. The victim was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Okwudili was also accused of being in unlicensed possession of a knife and with bearing the weapon while committing a crime. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting Inspector Kurt Zahra said that the suspect aggressor had travelled from Italy to Malta on February 23.

Investigators had consulted health authorities before proceeding with the interrogation and were given the go-ahead since the 14-day period had lapsed and the suspect had shown no signs of illness.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Paula Ciantar also prosecuted.

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was legal aid.