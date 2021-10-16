A construction worker died on Saturday after falling three storeys at a building site in Ħamrun, the police said.

The 50-year-old worker was a Bulgarian national who lived in St Paul’s Bay.

In a statement, the police said that the man fell from a site at Triq Karmnu Abela at around 11am.

A medical team was called to the area but the man was certified dead at the scene.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is leading an inquiry into the case.