A construction worker died on Saturday after falling three storeys at a building site in Ħamrun, the police said.
The 50-year-old worker was a Bulgarian national who lived in St Paul’s Bay.
In a statement, the police said that the man fell from a site at Triq Karmnu Abela at around 11am.
A medical team was called to the area but the man was certified dead at the scene.
Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is leading an inquiry into the case.
