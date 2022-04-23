A construction worker has died after falling two storeys at a building site in San Ġwann.

The victim, a 25-year-old Syrian man who lived in Birkirkara, was working at the Triq il-Gallina site when he fell at around 8.30am.

A medical team was rushed to the site but the man was certified dead onsite.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo is leading an inquiry into the death, which is also the subject of a police investigation.

Nine people died in workplace accidents in 2021 while just over 2,300 reported injuries.