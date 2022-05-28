A 49-year-old man from Sliema died on Friday evening after falling around three storeys while working at a construction site in Ta' Xbiex.

In a statement on Saturday morning, the police said it had been called to the construction site at Testaferrata Street, corner with Enrico Mizzi street, at around 6pm on Friday.

Preliminary investigations suggested a Turkish man from Sliema fell into a shaft while carrying out works at the construction site.

The Civil Protection Department was also called in to assist, as was a medical team and an ambulance, which rushed the man to Mater Dei Hospital. He was certified dead soon after.

Duty magistrate Astrid May Grima was informed of the case and an inquiry has been launched.

Police invesitgations are ongoing.

Nine people died in workplace accidents in 2021 while just over 2,300 reported injuries.