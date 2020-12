A 41-year-old man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday morning after he fell from a ladder at a construction site in Santa Venera.

The man, who is from Gudja, was working at a site on Triq il-Palazz l-Aħmar when he fell at around 7.15pm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where doctors certified him as being grievously hurt.

District police are leading an investigation into the case.