A construction worker was seriously injured when a wooden plank he was working on collapsed, the police said.

It was the second such incident this month, both in Gozo.

The police said the latest occurred late on Wednesday afternoon in Triq ta’ Xagħman, Sannat.

The injured worker, a 36-year-old man from Victoria, fell the height of one storey and was hospitalised.

On July 12, a 50-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell off a wooden plank while working in a house In Għajnsielem. He too fell the height of one storey.