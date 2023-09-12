A 36-year-old man was injured when he fell at a construction site in Sliema on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened in Cathedral Street at 1.30pm.

The man, who is from Bangladesh, fell from a height of around one storey at a construction site belonging to St Joseph School.

Police said that the worker fell from scaffolding at the site.

While the junior school is being reconstructed, two floors are being added to the senior school.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and assisted by members of the Civil Protection.

His condition is not yet known.