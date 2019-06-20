Footage of a construction worker making his way down the side of a building has been condemned as "life-threatening".

In the video clip, posted by former PN MEP candidate Michael Briguglio, a man is seen hanging on a rope down the side of what residents descsribed as a seven-storey building.

The shocking footage then shows the man crossing a thin wooden plank to continue works in Triq Sant Antnin in St Paul's Bay.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority has been notified of the incident, Dr Briguglio said.

"Unbelievable and sad," he wrote.

Last year, Malta was shocked to witness footage of a 26-year-old construction worker as he fell to his death from an estimated seven storeys in Sliema.

No fewer than seven construction workers have died at work in the last 18 months, according to activists.

The problem has struck a chord with those who support foreign workers, who account for the major of those who have been hurt and injured over the past weeks. Foundation for the Shelter and Support to Migrants head Ahmed Bugre had warned that some employers were neglecting workers’ safety.

An African construction worker who fell four storeys was dropped off at the entrance of Mater Dei by his employer with no one to help him, Dr Bugre had said.

Moviment Graffiti has also called for the serious enforcement of construction laws to protect workers.