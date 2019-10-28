A construction worker was hospitalised on Monday afternoon when a crane truck he was working on toppled over.



The 48-year-old man from Għargħur was working at a site on Triq is-Sagra Familja in Bidnija when the incident happened at around 1.40pm.



Eyewitnesses told the police that the man was lifting slabs of stone using an Isuzu Elf crane truck when the vehicle topped over, leaving him squashed against a metal object.



People nearby rushed to his rescue and helped dislodge him. An ambulance came to the scene and rushed the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he is being treated.



A police spokesman said that no information about the man’s medical condition was available at the time of writing, but that the man was not in any danger of dying.