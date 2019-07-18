A construction worker was grievously hurt on Friday morning while working at a site in Siġġiewi.

The 46-year-old man, who is Albanian and lives in Żurrieq, fell around one-and-a-half metres while working at a site on Triq Santa Margerita. The incident was reported to authorities at 10.15am.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment. Police are investigating the case.

It is the second such incident reported to authorities in less than 24 hours. On Thursday, a teenage construction worker was rushed to hospital after falling one storey while working at a house in Mosta.