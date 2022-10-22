A man grievously hurt himself on Saturday morning when he slipped and fell onto a steel beam he was working on.

The incident happened at a construction site on Triq Isouard, St Paul’s Bay at around 9am.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a 52-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay was working on a steel beam when he slipped and fell onto it.

Another worker held the man and prevented him from falling down, injuring himself further.

A medical team was called to the site and the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Police say they are investigating further.