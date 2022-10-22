A man grievously hurt himself on Saturday morning when he slipped and fell onto a steel beam he was working on.
The incident happened at a construction site on Triq Isouard, St Paul’s Bay at around 9am.
Preliminary investigations suggest that a 52-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay was working on a steel beam when he slipped and fell onto it.
Another worker held the man and prevented him from falling down, injuring himself further.
A medical team was called to the site and the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
Police say they are investigating further.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us