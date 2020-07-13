Two constriction workers were seriously injured on Monday in two separated constriction site accidents in Naxxar and Żejtun.

The police said the first accident happened at 10am in Triq il-Katakombi, Naxxar, when a 51-year-old worker fell a height of around a storey.

The second workplace accident happened at 11.30in Triq San Klement in Żejtun when the worker, whose identity still needs to be verified, fell while working on a construction site in the said street. He lost his balance and fell a height of two storeys.

Ambulances were called on both accident to take the victims to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Police investigations are under way.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia ordered an inquiries into both cases.