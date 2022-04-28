A man was grievously injured on Thursday in an occupational accident at a construction site close to Triq Ġuże D’Amato in Paola.

The police said the accident happened at around 11am.

The victim, a 26-year-old Turkish man who lives in Birkirkara, was injured when he was hit by a metal object while unloading a truck.

He was given first aid by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.