A construction worker was injured when a roof which was under construction collapsed in Fgura on Thursday morning, and barely hours later another worker was seen a few metres away working on a high wall, with no safety harness.

The accident happened at about 11.30am on the junction between Triq il-Liedna and Triq il-Giozi.

The injured worker was assisted by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and hospitalised.

Another worker seen without a safety harness.