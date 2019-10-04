A construction worker accused of sexually molesting a 16-year old girl in full view of CCTV cameras has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the crime.

Turkish-born Baday Osman, 41, living at Marsa, pleaded not guilty to the alleged sexual assault, slightly injuring his victim and causing her to fear violence by committing a sexual act against her consent.

The incident allegedly took place in Paola on Wednesday, when the man touched the girl’s private parts twice. She screamed for help before managing to slip away.

Prosecuting Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Hubert Cini exhibited a medical certificate documenting the victim’s injuries as well as recordings of CCTV footage.

Defence lawyers Giannella De Marco and Gianluca Caruana Curran entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the man, making no request for bail at the arraignment stage but requesting the prosecution to summon its civilian witnesses at the next hearing.