A man who was rescued from a cement mixer on Friday is still in serious condition police have confirmed.

The accident occurred at around 4.45 pm in Valletta Road, Żurrieq, when a worker on a construction site fell into a large cement mixer.

Photo: Civil Protection Malta

Eye-witnessess said that the worker lost a substantial amount of blood, while sources told TVM that the man had lost a leg and sustained injuries in the other.

Police told Times of Malta on Sunday that they have yet to confirm the man’s identity.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident is underway.

Photo: Civil Protection Malta

The Civil Protection Department issued pictures of the rescue operation last on Saturday. They show rescuers crawling into the cement mixer as they worked for two hours to free the man.

In a brief Facebook post about the incident, CPD said that the operation was a “delicate” one that succeeded thanks to the officers’ teamwork with the Emergency Medical Team.

Photo: Civil Protection Malta