Construction works at Cottonera SC pool get under way

After extensive work was carried out on the site where the first indoor pool of international level will be built in Cottonera, the project has now entered its third and final phase.

In a statement, the Ministry for Education and Sport announced that after the excavation process on the site has now been completed, the construction process of the pool and the public stands have got under way in a project that will cost €14 million.

“This is another project that is being carried out at the moment and that shows the government’s commitment to strengthen the sporting infrastructure in Malta,” Minister for Sport and Education, Clifton Grima, said during a recent visit on the site.

“After we announced details of a €3 million investment in the Athletics Stadium in Marsa to upgrade it to an international level, today we are seeing another project from which aquatic sport in Malta will benefit.”

