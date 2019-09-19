BRND WGN has been named National Winner at this year’s European Business Awards, one of the world’s largest business competitions.

It was chosen from 2,753 businesses named as ‘Ones to Watch’ in a list published in July and chosen as a national winner by a panel of independent judges including business leaders, politicians and academics. It also clinched the Workplace and People Development Award and will now go on to represent Malta in the final stage of the competition.

The brand consultancy, set up in 2006 as a boutique strategy and design agency, has gone through significant growth and transformation to become one of Malta’s leading brands. It operates across different jurisdictions and industries with a team of over 40 local and international employees working from its hub in Naxxar.

“Passion, people and process have been the three key drivers behind BRND WGN’s success. This marks the passion we all share in our pursuit of brand excellence and the continuous investment in our people, ensuring that we cultivate the perfect environment for our team to become the best version of themselves – in life and their career. Finally, our ISO-certified process ensures that every project we deliver has a successful outcome for our stakeholders”, said CEO and founder Peter-Jan Grech.

The company’s growth plans include further investment in customer experience design, AI technologies and continued expansion across other European markets.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: “This is a significant achievement and BRND WGN is an outstanding leader in its field. To be chosen as a National Winner means you show great innovation, ethics and success and that you are one of the best businesses in Europe. We wish BRND WGN the best of luck in the final round.”

BRND WGN will head to Warsaw, Poland on December 3 and 4 to complete in the final round of judging and to attend both a summit to engage in business issues as well as a gala ceremony where the overall category winners for the 2019 European Business Awards will be announced.

The European Business Awards are now in their 12th year and its primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe.

This year it considered over 120,000 businesses from 33 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest and Cision PR Newswire.