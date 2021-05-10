Environmental consultant Mario Schembri is questioning the Environment and Resources Authority’s decision to reopen studies for an incinerator in Magħtab for public consultation under a new coordinator.

Schembri, representing AIS Environment Ltd, filed a judicial letter against the ERA calling for a copy of documentation, including board minutes, supporting its decision to commission another environmental impact assessment of the project, after concerns about a potential conflict of interest surfaced in public.

Schembri had originally been commissioned by WasteServ to prepare “a site selection report, an appropriate assessment, air dispersion modelling and an environmental impact assessment” in relation to the construction of a waste-to-energy facility at Magħtab.

In his judicial letter, Schembri said that had handled his task “with utmost professionalism, ability and in full compliance with his obligations in terms of law.”

The ERA said last month that it had sent the EIA process back to the drawing board, after Alternattiva Demokratika chairperson Carmel Cacopardo flagged a potential conflict of interest, given that Schembri is also the CEO of waste management firm Greenpak.

Cacopardo had argued that Schembri and Greenpak had an interest in the incinerator project.

Schembri said that he had learnt that ERA had asked government waste agency WasteServ to prepare a new EIA to be issued again for public consultation from media reports.

To date, the reasons for the decision taken by the ERA board nor that decision itself, had been notified to Schembri, as an interested third party.

He thus formally called upon ERA for a complete copy of its decision, together with all supporting documentation, including minutes of relative board meetings, explaining in “an exhaustive manner” the reason thereof.

Lawyers Antoine Naudi and Tyrone Grech signed the judicial letter.