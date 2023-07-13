A "thorough consultation" on Malta's education strategy is currently under way, Education Minister Clifton Grima said while launching over 400 lifelong learning courses to be held during the forthcoming academic year.

Grima said: “One of the most profound exercises being undertaken at the moment is a thorough consultation regarding the National Education Strategy 2024-2030. The strategy covers all ages of students, including mature students who wish to continue to improve their abilities in a rapidly developing world requiring new skills. The strategy is a holistic one that encompasses every sector of local education, including that catering for lifelong learning.”

He added that within the lifelong learning sector importance is being given to three pillars:

to improve opportunities for people who need to upgrade their skills and qualifications;

to diversity both the methods used for teaching as well as the opportunities for learning; and

quality.

Over 400 courses in 77 subjects, including vocational subjects, are on offer. Photo: DOI - Alan Saliba

Applications for over 400 courses in 77 subjects are open until August 10. Anyone aged 15 and over can apply. For further details, visit this link.