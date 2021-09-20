The Malta Chamber of Commerce urged the government to consult with stakeholders on pharmacy opening hours, saying it was last consulted on the matter 18 months ago.

On Sunday, Minister Chris Fearne said that the health authorities were in advanced discussions with stakeholders for pharmacies to introduce a roster system to also start opening on Sunday afternoons.

However, on Monday morning, the chamber claimed that it had not been approached on the matter in recent months.

"The last correspondence the chamber had on the matter dates back to February 2020 and consists of a proposal made jointly with other stakeholders that provides for the enforcement of a roster for pharmacies to open on Sundays and Public Holidays, and for the service to be extended to a full day. No further communication on this proposal has been received since," it said in a statement.

The chamber urged the authorities to consult with the relevant stakeholders to ensure a level playing field for all pharmacies.