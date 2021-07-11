The Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA) has launched a public consultation on the Gozo Regional Development Strategy for 2021-2030.

The strategy will serve as a roadmap for any further initiatives that will be undertaken with respect to Gozo in the next 10 years.

The government said on Sunday the strategy and consultation process focuses on eight key priority areas that are crucial for the future success of Gozo.

These cover all aspects from social development, development of new industries to the islands’ infrastructure ensuring a holistic approach that safeguards and sustains the wellbeing of Gozo, its inhabitants, visitors, business investors, and future generations.

The key priority areas are:

· Spatial Planning and Sustainable Urban Development

· Infrastructure and Accessibility

· Economic and Talent Development

· New Economy

· Sustainable Tourism

· Social Development

· Rural Development and Eco-Gozo

· Culture, Heritage and the Arts

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the strategy will be designed by Gozitans to clearly embody the needs and challenges of Gozo.

The process, he said, will primarily address more urgently and adequately the essential characteristics of Gozo, including connectivity, better use of natural, financial, and human resources, the development of new economic niches, a commitment to protect the natural environment, and the enhancement of the cultural, artistic and heritage sectors. It will also focus on touris,

Authority chairman Michael Grech descrived the consultation document as “an important milestone” and invited those who had Gozo at heart to take part by submitting feedback and suggestions.

Authority CEO Mario Galea said the strategy is based on three main elements.

The first focuses on the development of a shared vision for Gozo for the next decade, with particular emphasis on Gozo remaining distinct from Malta while continuing to create valuable opportunities for business, investment, employment, and better quality of life for residents.

It put forward for discussion 88 measures across the eight key priority areas outlining how these and other measures that will be incorporated following consultation.

Sector-specific consultation is also being carried out with stakeholders and two public consultation meetings will be held in Gozo in July and August.

The document can be viewed and downloaded here.

Feedback should be e-mailed to consultations.grda@grda.mt or directly through an online form on the GRDA website. The closing date for submissions is August 31.

Launched in September 2020, the authority has a consultative and regulatory function.