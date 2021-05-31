The communications authority has launched a public consultation on the revision of postal tariffs, which could see an increase in the cost of registered mail and sending items abroad.

In a statement on Monday, the MCA said that last year, MaltaPost had made two requests to increase prices.

The first request by MaltaPost was to review the tariffs of domestic single-piece and bulk mail, and domestic and foreign outbound registered mail services.

The second one was to review certain foreign outbound single-piece tariffs.

The MCA is consulting on approving these tariff increases.

According to MaltaPost, while internal costs were continually increasing, it faced competition for the last mile delivery, with these challenges weighing heavily on the financial performance of the universal postal service.

Additionally, increases in external costs were also impacting the sustainability of the service.

During its evaluation process, MCA received MaltaPost's multi-annual forecasts

reflecting projected financial performance, both without and with the proposed increases.

"Although the MCA considers all these forecasts to be of relevance, financial year 2021 cannot be considered a 'normal year' given the COVID-19 situation, and hence the MCA analysis gives greater relevance to the long-term impact when disruptions caused by the pandemic gradually decline," it said in its report.

Nonetheless, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital substitution trends which appear unlikely to reverse. Due account is also taken of the international changes in terminal dues for cross-border mail mandated by the UPU in recent years.

The MCA added that while price increases do sustain revenues, particularly in the short run, the future evolution of volumes and costs are open to continuing increases.

This means that price increases on their own may have limited effectiveness in ensuring long-term sustainability, it added.

The consultation period is open until June 21.

Attached files MaltaPost Price Request - Consultation