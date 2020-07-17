Public consultation on a digital strategy that would make the justice system more efficient and accessible has been launched.

The consultation was launched by the Justice Ministry and the Parliamentary Secretariat for European Funds and will be overseen by the European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice.

During this one year long consultation, CEPEJ will be consulting with over 20 entities related to the judicial sector.

An action plan will then be passed on to the Justice Ministry for implementation.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said he was committed to carry out reforms so that Malta's digital strategy will be in conformity with European and international standards.

Parliamentary Secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the consultation will be funded by European funds through the Social Reform Support Programme.