Bjorn Vassallo, the president of the Malta Football Association, emphasised the importance of adopting a co-ordinated approach to protect the integrity of Maltese sport. He was speaking at the launch of the Public Consultation on the establishment of an Authority for Integrity in Maltese sport, held on Saturday morning at the Centenary Hall.

Presiding over the event, Dr Clifton Grima, the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sport and Voluntary Organisations, explained that the authority’s remit is in line with the pillars of the National Strategy for Sport.

“The objectives of the authority are inspired by the principles of credibility, transparency, accountability, education, leadership and regulations,” Dr Grima said, adding that the entity will address all matters related to governance and integrity in Maltese sport.

