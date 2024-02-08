The government has launched a public consultation aimed at streamlining the voluntary sector, ridding it of unnecessary bureaucracy.

A consultation document was announced by the minister responsible for the sector, Julia Farrugia Portelli, who said the reform will also strengthen the laws regulating voluntary work and not-for-profit organisations.

The reform will formally set up the Office for the Commissioner for the Voluntary Sector and Not For Profit organisations and classify voluntary organisations according to defined criteria based on their status, structure and area they operate in.

Registration and reporting procedures will be simplified, focused on the concept of a one-stop shop. The NGOs will also be afforded more flexibility in their financial operations.

Farrugia Portelli said there are currently 1,800 voluntary organisations grouping 30,000 volunteers

The consultation document is available here and submissions may be made until March 21 on email email vo@gov.mt