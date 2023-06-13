The Ministry for the Elderly has launched a public consultation exercise on voluntary assisted tracking devices for dependent and vulnerable people, such as those suffering from dementia and requiring immediate help.

Addressing a news conference, minister JoEtienne Abela said a person suffering from dementia lost all sense of orientation and found it difficult to return to a familiar environment. Although mobile phones were a kind of tracking device, their batteries could run out making them difficult to operate.

A wide choice of equipment which could help in this regard existed and most included other useful functions such as noting unusual behaviour and vital parameters relating to blood pressure and sugar levels

The minister said that the aim of the consultation is to get the opinion of the individuals concerned, their families, and professionals in the sector.

He said that similar equipment had been introduced in several countries including the UK, Germany, Scandinavia, Italy, Switzerland, the US and Slovakia.

The Slovak government has invited Maltese officials to visit the region where the equipment is being used to see its benefits.

Abela said that while he appreciated privacy, ethical and digital security concerns, he believed that such systems should not be shelved without due consideration.

The public may have their say at publicconsultation.gov.mt by July 15. One may alternatively send an email to onlineconsultations@gov.mt .