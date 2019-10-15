The government is having 'consultations' about the appointment of a person to serve as Guardian for Future Generations after the former holder of the post, Maurice Mizzi, resigned in June.

The prime minister was asked when the appointment would be made by Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina in parliament.

Mr Mizzi, a prominent businessman, was forced to step down amid calls for his dismissal in the wake of anti-Muslim comments he made during an interview.

He raised a storm after hitting out at irregular immigration in Malta, arguing that Muslims are “taking over” and insisting the country should stop migrants from entering.

“We should stop these people coming from abroad without a passport, with their children and with a different religion,” he went on to say. “We are living in a Catholic country, and when I die, I want to die in a Catholic country. At the moment, there are so many Muslims coming – they’re all having nine babies, next to our two – and they will take over eventually,” he had told The Sunday Times of Malta.

In his resignation letter, Mr Mizzi had reiterated his conviction that his comments were "in the best interests of our islands and of their present inhabitants".

"I also had in mind our children, grandchildren and those who have not yet been born," he added.

His comments, he said, were personal and did not reflect the views of other members of the Guardian for Future Generations.