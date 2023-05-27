The health authorities are warning people not to consume ginger powder produced by Khanum.

In a statement, the Environmental Health Directorate said the product from China, with expiry dates of July 01, 2024 and July 31, 2024 and which come in packages of 100grams is contaminated.

The powder contains elevated levels of Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and levels of pesticides.

Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are organic compounds which may form from industrial processes, for food processing such as heating, drying and smoking, grilling and roasting.

A number of these compounds may be genotoxic and carcinogenic and therefore exposure to them must be kept as low as reasonably possible.

For more information contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email on admin.ehd@gov.mt