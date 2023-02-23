The health authorities warned on Thursday that all lots of the Bombay Sweet Supari, Rasilyi Supari and Tulsi Meetha Pan Masala, originating from Pakistan, should not be consumed.

These mouth fresheners contain an unauthorised novel food - Betel nut (Areca catechu) - which is considered harmful to human health.

It has been classified by the International Agency for Cancer Research as carcinogenic.

More information on 2133 7333 or mhi@gov.mt