The health authorities are warning people not to consume popcorn kernels produced by Your Organic Nature.

In a statement, the Environmental Health Directorate said the product, which expires on December 19 of next year and comes in bags of 400g, is contaminated with aflatoxins.

Aflatoxins are produced primarily by two species of the aspergillus fungus which are especially found in areas with hot, humid climates. They are found in food as a result of fungal contamination, before and after harvest.

Temperature, humidity, soil and storage conditions all affect the rate and degree of contamination.

Aflatoxins can cause a variety of adverse health effects in humans.

More information on 2133 7333 or mhi@gov.mt