No one likes complaining. However, when we are faced with a faulty product or receive a poor service, we are left with no other option. The stress we experience when we need to make a complaint is often augmented by our inexperience and lack of knowledge about how to complain effectively. The following information provides a step-by-step approach on how to complain in the right way.

1. Our first responsibility is to know our legal rights. To face the trader with confidence we first need to make sure that our complaint is legally justified. If we are not sure what our legal rights are, we may seek the assistance of the MCCAA’s Office for Consumer Affairs.

2. We must bear in mind that consumer protection rules entitle us to claim a free remedy from the trader when the goods or services purchased are either faulty or do not conform to the sales contract. If our complaint is related to a wrong purchase decision, then the law does not protect us and a possible remedy depends entirely on the seller’s goodwill.

3. Besides gathering information about our legal rights, we should also be well prepared to face the trader. We must collect all documents related to the purchase, including receipts and warranties, and any other documentation that supports our claim. Presenting evidence of the problem we are experiencing will further help justify our claim.

4. Once we have gathered all information, our next step is to approach the trader. At this point, communicating verbally with the trader should suffice. Our attitude when we are in the physical presence of the trader plays a very important role in ensuring a quick and stress-free solution. While we should be assertive and confident when we make our claim, we must at no point be aggressive. Furthermore, we should make sure that we are addressing our complaint to the person who can actually help us. There is no point in entering into an argument with a sales person who does not have the authority to give us the remedy we are requesting.

The seller may need some time to verify the origin of the problem, discuss it with his suppliers and then revert back to us

5. We should also keep in mind that our problem may not be resolved there and then. The seller may need some time to verify the origin of the problem, discuss it with his suppliers and then revert back to us. As long as this time is reasonable and does not cause us a significant inconvenience, the trader should be allowed to do so.

6. If after complaining verbally, we are not offered an acceptable remedy, then we will need to put our complaint in writing. If we are claiming a free remedy under consumer law, we are legally required to notify the trader about our complaint within two months from when we noted the defect or problem with the product purchased. Our written correspondence should clearly explain what the problem is and also what remedy we are expecting from the trader.

7. We should also stipulate a time frame by when we are expecting to receive a response. A week should be enough. In our complaint letter we should also inform the trader that if our request is not met, then we will have no other option but to take our case further and lodge an official complaint with the MCCAA.

8. Finally, we must not forget to include our contact details so that the trader can communicate with us. If we do not hear from the trader within the stipulated time, or if our claim is rejected, then our next step is to register an official complaint with the MCCAA. Our complaint can either be registered online through the MCCAA website or we can personally visit the MCCAA offices at Mizzi House, National Road, Blata l-Bajda.

Once a complaint is registered with the authority, the case is assessed, and if it is legally justified and falls under the authority’s legal remit, a complaint handler will be assigned to carry out conciliation between the two parties. If conciliation proves unsuccessful, consumers will then have the possibility to take their claim before the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

Complaining can be quite challenging and stressful. However, a combination of knowledge, patience and persistence increases our chances of a satisfactory solution.

Finally, we should remember that most companies value their customers and strive to address issues promptly. Unresolved problems may then be brought to the attention of the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA for guidance and assistance.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt