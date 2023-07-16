Flail-type cutting attachments for portable hand-held brush cutters are banned from being offered for sale as they pose risks to public safety.

Grass trimmers and brush cutters are portable hand-held machines used to cut grass bushes and similar vegetation. They consist of a number of parts, such as the power head, the shaft for transmission, the cutter, and a guard. These cutters might be accompanied with cutting attachments consisting of two or more metal parts such as chains and knives linked to a rotating head and referred to as flail-type cutting attachments.

Several accidents involving such flail-type cutting attachments have been reported to the European Commission over the years. There was one particular case in the UK in 2010 which was even fatal after a link of the chain was ejected while the brush cutter fitted with the cutting attachment was in use.

It has also been observed that flail-type cutting attachments with linked metal parts, when compared to single-part metal blades, present a higher risk of breaking up and being ejected when subject to repeated mechanical stresses when coming into contact with hard surfaces like stones and rocks. Moreover, even though guards are fitted to portable cutters, they might not necessarily provide sufficient protection.

In view of this, the European Commission decided on January 19, 2012, to prohibit the placing on the market of flail-type cutting attachments for portable hand-held brush cutters, examples of which may be seen in the accompanying photo.

Should readers own a portable hand-held brush cutter bearing flail-type cutting attachments, they should refrain from using these attachments and opt for safer ones. Moreover, if readers see flail-type cutting attachments for portable hand-held brush cutters available for sale, they are kindly being urged to inform the Market Surveillance Directorate via e-mail at marketsurveillance@mccaa.org.mt.