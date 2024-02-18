Last Wednesday, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority in collaboration with the European Commission organised a ‘consumer dialogue’ to discuss with stakeholders the implementation of the ‘New Consumer Agenda’ at national level.

In November 2020, the European Commission presented a vision for EU consumer policy for the next five years, designed to empower consumers and simultaneously enhance consumer protection across member states. It encompasses a range of initiatives aimed at tackling modern challenges, such as digitalisation, sustainability and product safety. The ‘agenda’ seeks to bolster consumer confidence by enabling them to make informed choices, access redress mechanisms and contribute to a more sustainable and equitable marketplace.

The Malta Consumer Dialogue formed part of a series of consumer dialogues that the Commission is hosting in all EU member states with a view to strengthening close collaboration and partnerships at both EU and national level, and which can bring swifter and more enduring outcomes.

In his address, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders commended Malta’s high consumer-confidence rate as measured through the latest Consumer Conditions Survey. He highlighted that this was also testament of the authority’s commitment to enforce consumer protection laws. Commissioner Reynders also remarked that protecting consumers in the digital age has brought a new set of challenges and that the Commission is currently assessing existing EU consumer laws for their adequacy in addressing new digital issues such as dark patterns and influencer marketing.

With regards to the green transition, Commissioner Reynders said that to ensure consumers play an active role, the European Commission has championed the introduction of new rules on the right to repair, green claims and the ecodesign of products. He also stressed on the importance of ensuring that the sustainable choice is the easy and affordable choice for consumers.

The commissioner commended the Maltese government on the recent Stabbiltà initiative which led the industry to reach voluntary agreements that have the well-being of consumers as their ultimate objective.

During his address, Minister for European Funds, Social Dialogue and Consumer Protection Chris Fearne focused on the element of trust that must be present between consumers and vendors.

“The New Consumer Agenda must ensure that consumers benefit from trustworthy transactions, whether they are purchasing goods and services in person, online, from a member state or even if they are buying from a vendor who is located outside the EU,” he said.

The minister also emphasised the need for a level playing field for consumers across the EU which, he added, can only be achieved if consumer-related legislation does not disproportionately burden the sustainability and affordability of products and services in particular regions, due to their size or geographic location, as is sometimes the case for Malta.

Rudie Vella, director general for the MCCAA’s Technical Regulations Division, spoke about how the new General Product Safety Regulation will strengthen consumer safety against dangerous products even when such products are bought from non-EU countries.

Grace Stivala, director general of the Office for Consumer Affairs, provided an overview on how the green transition proposals empower consumers to make sustainable purchase choices. She also addressed potential hurdles in implementing the new regulations, such as the right to repair, highlighting the significance of targeted awareness and education campaigns aimed at both consumers and traders to ensure prompt and effective compliance.

MCCAA chairperson Helga Pizzuto highlighted the authority’s continued outreach efforts to both consumers and traders. She noted that this engagement was essential to ensure the development and effective implementation of high-quality regulation. She said that “it is essential to continuing working on effective approaches to building a resilient legislative framework to protect against consumer detriment linked to the implementation of new technologies and business models”. She concluded the event by thanking all the participants at the event.

During the dialogue, expert panellists discussed the transformative impact of digitisation on consumers and how consumer rights can be safeguarded in the transition to sustainability. The panel included representatives from traders’ and consumers’ associations, the MCCAA, the European Consumer Centre Malta, Circular Economy Malta and also the European Commission director within the Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

