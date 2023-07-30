Imagine having only one store from where to buy groceries. What if you could only buy clothes from one shop? Or buy cars from only one dealership?

Without competition, the grocery store would have no incentive to lower prices. The shop would have no reason to offer a wider range of clothes. And similarly, there would be nothing driving the car dealer to offer more efficient cars and services.

Competitive markets provide incentives for firms to offer better quality products and services at the cheapest prices. The more businesses compete on price, quality, choice and the level of service, the better off consumers are, as the firms have to offer affordable prices their clients are willing to pay, giving them an array of product and service options to choose from, and maintain a high level of service.

Thus, in highly competitive markets, power is in the hands of consumers, while in uncompetitive markets, they yield their independence to dominant players who dictate the market conditions. In the latter case, consumers have no option but to accept the terms dictated by the dominant players.

Competition law ensures that businesses compete fairly with each other. The Office for Competition at the MCCAA acts as the watchdog of competition law and is mandated by the Competition Act to promote sound competitive practices and to further the attainment and maintenance of well-functioning markets for the benefit of consumers and economic operators.

Both consumer and competition policies are directed at ensuring that markets function effectively and aim at correcting market failures, but approach this goal from different perspectives.

By eliminating collusion and price-fixing, competition law allows for price competition, benefitting consumers with lower prices and increased affordability

While consumer policy tackles demand-side issues and aims to ensure that consumers are aware of their rights, competition policy addresses the supply side of the market and aims to ensure that healthy competition prevails on the market, while at the same time protecting consumer welfare through lower prices, wider options and better quality.

Indeed, competition law aims to prevent anti-competitive behaviour and creates an environment that encourages innovation, affordability and consumer choice.

One of the primary objectives of competition law is to prevent abuses from dominant market players. Dominance in itself is not harmful to competition, but the abuse arising from dominant market power infringes competition law.

Such abuses from dominance may be perpetrated by, for example, excluding other companies from operating in the downstream market by restricting an important input at the upstream level where the firm has dominant market power; by excessively increasing prices to the detriment of consumers; or by setting prices for a product unrealistically low in order to drive out existing market players.

By actively preventing the abuse of dominant players, competition law ensures that consumers have access to a variety of products and services at competitive prices.

Competition law also prevents collusive behaviour among firms, such as price-fixing, bid rigging or market sharing. By eliminating collusion and price-fixing, competition law allows for price competition, benefitting consumers with lower prices and increased affordability.

Moreover, competition law fosters market competition by promoting contestable markets. By removing barriers to entry and preventing anti-competitive practices that hinder fair market access, competition law encourages innovation, entrepreneurship and the development of new and better products.

Similarly, competition law also plays a crucial role in regulating concentrations to prevent the creation of dominant market players that can harm consumer interests. The Office for Competition assesses the potential impact of concentrations on the market environment and consumer welfare and ensures they do not result in a substantial lessening of competition. Indeed, the office can impose remedies or block the transaction altogether if it assesses that the proposed concentration will lead to a substantial lessening of competition.

Competition law contributes to enhancing consumer rights by promoting product quality and safety. This motivates companies to invest in research and development, innovate and continuously improve their products and services to attract and retain consumers. Robust competition creates a drive for excellence, resulting in higher quality standards and better consumer experiences.

By challenging anti-competitive business practices, the Office for Competition helps to ensure that economic welfare is preserved and enhanced. However, having a variety of firms offering the same product or service is not enough.

The power is in the hands of consumers who in turn need to be well informed and be ready to switch between suppliers when searching for better options and to shun market players that unfairly compete in the market.

Denise Camilleri is director for Communications, Energy, Transport and Financial Services Markets at the MCCAA’s Competition Office.