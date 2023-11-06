Unless we are Mr Fix It and manage to do everything ourselves, sometimes we need to engage professionals to do specific jobs for us. If, for instance, our car breaks down we need to take it to a mechanic; and if we are building or renovating a house we need to engage someone to do the tiling, plastering, plumbing and electrical work.

When we need to do such works, do we always ensure we have a written agreement, especially with regard to how much the work will cost us? Should we get an estimate or a quote? And what is the difference between the two?

An estimate is basically the amount the seller thinks the job will cost. It does not give us the precise amount of money we are going to spend, but an approximate idea. We should require an estimate while we are still shopping around and we are still making up our minds about what we really want.

On the other hand, a quote is an offer to do a job for an exact price. Once a quote is agreed on and accepted by both parties, then the seller cannot charge us more than the agreed price. Ideally, when such agreement is reached, it is best for everyone, especially us consumers, to get the quote in writing.

Besides the amount to be paid, a quote should also include the following details:

• Particulars of the trader/ business, its address; and telephone number;

• a description of the work to be done by the trader;

• the dates when the job will start and when it will finish;

• a breakdown of the price, and whether it includes VAT and other taxes or charges.

Preparing a quotation takes time so the seller may charge us a fee

Costs vary over time, so the quote will probably have an expiry date before which we will be asked to accept and confirm the quote, otherwise the price quoted will no longer be guaranteed. Furthermore, we consumers should be aware that preparing a quotation takes time so the seller may charge us a fee for the quote. We should always ask about such charges before requesting a quote.

Ideally we should ask for at least three different quotes before deciding whom to engage to do the job. When comparing one quote with another, we should not only look at the total price but also compare quality standards and reputations. Hearing the opinion of someone who has engaged the particular trader for the job, and asking whether or not he or she was satisfied with the job done, or whether they encountered specific problems, can help us to make an informed buying decision.

If a seller gives us an estimate instead of a fixed quote, because, for instance, it is a repair and one cannot precisely calculate the amount of work involved, it is important that we have an agreement that the seller will contact us if the final price is going to be higher than the estimate. If we have such agreement we can choose to stop the work before it gets too expensive.

We may find ourselves in a situation where the price quoted does not match the price billed. What should we do?

An accepted quote is basically a contract between the consumer and the seller, so we can refuse to pay more than the quoted amount. If the job requires extra work, the seller should contact us and get permission to carry out the extra work. Then it is up to us to decide whether or not to accept to have the extra work done.

Before accepting we should ask how much the extra work will cost us. We may also contact other sellers in the industry to find out if the price quoted for the extra work is fair.

Other possible problems are that either the seller does not complete the job or it is not done to our satisfaction. If this happens we should first of all try to sort out the problem with the trader. It is also important that we complain immediately.

We should not attempt to repair what went wrong or give it to someone else to repair. If the problem can be repaired we should give the trader a chance to fix it at no extra cost to us.

Should the trader refuse our request for redress then we may register a complaint with the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority’s Office for Consumer Affairs to seek mediation and an amicable settlement.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt