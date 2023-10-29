Online shopping has undoubtedly become an integral part of our lives. With just a few clicks we have access to a myriad of products and services to choose from. However, this convenience comes with its own set of challenges, one of the most significant being online scams and frauds.

With cybercriminals becoming increasingly sophisticated, it’s very important for consumers to learn how to protect themselves. So, how can you spot a scam? The following are some tips to help you recognise fraudulent practices and thus reduce as much as possible the risk of falling victim to a scam.

Trust your instincts

If your gut feeling is telling you that whatever you are being offered sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

Sometimes while we are browsing online we come across incredible deals we are tempted to take. While it is very unlikely that high quality branded products are offered for sale at hugely discounted prices, if interested, we should at least take some precautions before clicking ‘Buy’.

For instance, look out for information about the seller, like who they are and how they can be contacted. One should be wary of websites that provide little or restricted information.

And if a website is suspicious, run a quick search on scamadviser.com or who.is to check if it is trustworthy or not.

Verify the source

If a request for your personal or financial information comes out of the blue, and you are not convinced of the genuity of the correspondence, simply ignore the request. Before providing any such information, verify the request’s authenticity. Legitimate organisations never ask for sensitive information through unsolicited e-mails, phone calls or text messages.

Verify website security

Before making online purchases or providing financial information, ensure that the website is secure. Look for ‘https://’ in the URL and a padlock icon in the address bar. When you click on the padlock you should be able to view the website’s security details.

For a stronger protection, consumers are advised to only make payments through a credit card or a secure payment account, such as Paypal. Direct bank transfers should be avoided, and credit card details should never be sent by e-mail.

Look out for poor grammar and spelling

E-mails or messages that contain spelling and grammatical mistakes are usually an indication that the communication is a scam. Legitimate organisations would check their correspondence before sending it out.

These mistakes can also help you to spot fake websites when shopping online. An excess of grammatical and spelling mistakes could indicate that the website was set up and put online in a rush.

Stay informed

From time to time, different types of scams crop up as scammers are always finding new ways to trick people. So the best protection is to stay up-to-date about the latest common scams. Being vigilant and proactive is the best way to protect yourself against scams. And always remember that no one usually gives anything for free.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt