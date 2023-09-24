Whether you are furnishing a new home, redecorating a room, or simply replacing worn-out pieces, the purchase of new furniture is usually quite exciting but also expensive. So it is important to know your consumer rights to ensure a smooth and problem-free shopping experience. The following is a guide and some practical tips consumers should follow to safeguard their legal rights.

Right to receive correct information

When shopping around for a new piece of furniture, as a consumer you have a right to be provided with transparent and accurate information about the product’s specifications, materials used and dimensions. You should also be provided with the correct price of the goods for sale and the delivery terms and conditions.

Prices should be clearly displayed, and any additional mandatory charges or fees should be disclosed upfront. Having access to this information empowers you to compare between different products and eventually make an informed choice.

Payment of a deposit

When gathering quotes from different suppliers, you should enquire about the amount of deposit you need to pay upon signing the contract of sale. Since a deposit is normally paid weeks, if not months before the ordered furniture is delivered, it is in your best interest to ensure that the deposit is a reasonable percentage of the total price.

Remember that various problems may crop up before the furniture is delivered to you. For instance, the delivery may be delayed, or the furniture may be delivered damaged. There is also a risk that the company may go out of business. If this happens, it would be very difficult to recover the deposit paid.

Ensure that a percentage of the total amount due is paid after the furniture is checked for any defects

If you feel that the deposit requested by the seller is too high, you should consider renegotiating the deposit amount with the seller. If the latter refuses your request, you can opt not to proceed with the purchase.

In situations where the installation of the furniture is part of the sale agreement, you should ensure that a percentage of the total amount due is only paid after the furniture is installed and checked for any defects. These terms of payment should be clearly written in the contract of sale.

Delivery date

A common problem consumers encounter when purchasing furniture items is a delay in delivery. Consumers are in the first instance advised to ensure that the verbally agreed delivery date is written in the sales contract.

If consumers urgently need the furniture by a specific date or time limit, and the seller commits to the agreed date, consumers may request to include a clause in the sales contract stating that if the furniture is not delivered by the agreed date, the company will incur a penalty until the delivery takes place. If this clause is not included in the sales contract, then a penalty charge cannot be applied if the delivery is delayed.

In this case, consumers may only opt to terminate the contract of sale and claim a refund of the money paid, after giving an extended reasonable deadline to the seller to effect delivery.

Right to redress

Another problem consumers may encounter with furniture purchases is that the furniture is delivered damaged or not as promised at the time of purchase. If this happens, the seller is obliged to provide a free remedy without causing a significant inconvenience to consumers. It is, however, the consumers’ responsibility to report the problem as soon as they become aware of it. This is especially the case with visible defects. With regard to latent defects, the law gives consumers the right to claim a free remedy when a hidden defect is discovered within two years from the date of delivery.

Read before you sign

Sale contracts for these types of purchases usually require the consumers’ signature to confirm the order. It is the consumers’ responsibility to carefully read and understand what they are signing. Before signing, it is important to check that everything that has been verbally agreed is included in the written contract.

Once a sales contract is signed it becomes legally binding. The only exception is when a contract includes unfair terms that diminish consumers’ rights. Such terms are illegal and hence cannot be enforced by traders.

Dispute with trader

If you encounter issues with your furniture purchase that are not resolved by the trader within a reasonable time, you may contact the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA for assistance and guidance on your legal rights.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt