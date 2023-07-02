Trade fairs provide consumers the opportunity to explore a wide range of products and services on display for sale under one roof. Trade fair offers are also usually very attractive, and consumers are often tempted with the prospect of a bargain. However, this desire to benefit from attractive offers may sometimes lead to reckless shopping. Being aware of one’s legal rights and responsibilities as a consumer may prevent unnecessary problems or even loss of money.

Consumers’ first responsibility is to not be blindly impressed by adverts promoting incredible offers. Before deciding whether or not to accept an offer, consumers should first shop around and compare offers of different sellers.

Also, consumers should not agree to sign any contracts of sale or accept to pay a deposit, no matter how attractive a promotional offer is, unless they are fully convinced of the product or service offered for sale. Remember that once a contract is signed or a deposit paid, the sales agreement becomes legally binding and the consumer can no longer change their mind. Unless there is something wrong with the goods or services purchased, the possibility to cancel a sales agreement depends on whether there was a pre-sale agreement concerning cancellation, or if not, on the seller’s voluntary return policies.

Prior to signing a sales contract, consumers are always advised to read and understand the terms and conditions of sale. Among others, these conditions should include a clear and detailed description of the goods or services being purchased, the delivery date, the agreed price and how the payment will be made. If a deposit is paid, consumers should also ensure they are given proof of payment. This is especially important if the deposit is paid by cash.

Regarding deposits, while it can be argued that it is standard practice that traders usually decide the amount of deposit required to confirm an order, it is in consumers’ best interest to pay only a reasonably small amount of deposit. The reason for this is that the product or service is not yet in the consumers’ possession and problems may arise before the product or service is supplied.

In situations where consumers are interested in taking up offers related to services, such as telecom services, it is important that before signing it they fully understand the terms and conditions of the sales agreement. For example, consumers should check if they are binding themselves to a definite contract. If this is the case, then they should check the length of the contract, how the contract can be terminated and what costs or penalties are involved if the contract is terminated prematurely.

Regardless of the discounted prices and offers, consumers have the right to expect products of satisfactory quality. This means that goods sold to consumers must be free from defects, perform as advertised and are suitable for their intended purpose.

If the goods purchased do not conform with the contract of sale, or turn out to be defective, consumer legislation obliges sellers to provide a free remedy. In the first instance, and where appropriate, sellers must repair the non-conforming product free of charge.

Repair should be accepted by consumers if it is carried out within a reasonable time, at no additional costs, and without causing them a significant inconvenience. If this is not possible, then consumers may ask for the goods to be replaced. In situations where a replacement is not possible, the law gives consumers the right to request a part or full refund of the price paid. These remedies can be claimed by consumers for a period up to two years from the date of purchase.

Consumers should always request and retain a copy of the receipt or invoice of any purchases made at trade fairs. These documents serve as proof of the transaction and contain essential information, including the date, item description, price, and contact details of the seller. In case of any disputes or issues, having proper documentation will greatly assist in resolving the matter.

If consumers encounter any problems or have concerns about their rights while buying from trade fairs, they can seek the assistance of the MCCAA’s Office for Consumer Affairs. Consumers may get in contact with the authority through the ‘Contact Us’ form on the MCCAA website below, or by sending a private message on MCCAA’s Facebook page @MCCAA or by calling Freephone 8007 4400.

