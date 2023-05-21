Q: Four years ago, I bought a washing machine covered with a five-year parts and labour commercial guarantee. Recently the washing machine developed a technical fault, and after I reported the problem to the seller, I was told it needs to be transported to the trader’s workshop for inspection and repair. I was also informed that a fee will be charged. When I enquired how much the fee is and what it actually covers, I was told I will be given all the information when the technician comes to pick up the washing machine. I insisted to be given the information before. My question is, if I have a valid guarantee that covers parts and labour, why do I have to pay anything? Furthermore, do I have the right to know how much the fee is before the washing machine is picked up?

A: Concerning your right to be informed about any applicable fees, yes, you have the right to be provided this information before your washing machine is picked up. Furthermore, the seller is only allowed to charge a fee for executing the commercial guarantee if this is clearly stipulated in its terms and conditions. Concerning transportation costs, article 87 of the Consumer Affairs Act stipulates that “the guarantor shall assume the cost of any carriage incurred in respect of the performance of a commercial guarantee unless otherwise stipulated in the commercial guarantee”. So if these additional costs are not mentioned in the guarantee’s terms and conditions, then you can refuse to pay any additional charges.

Want to submit your own query? Write to the MCCAA.