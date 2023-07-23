Last week, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) launched the eight edition of Premju Servizz bi Tbissima (Service with a Smile Award) in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Valletta.

During the launch, Consumer Rights Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said good customer service goes beyond supplying products or services, and focuses on a holistic shopping experience with the aim of satisfying consumers’ needs and expectations.

“A service with a smile goes beyond legal obligations. This type of service offers a positive shopping experience based on trust and respect. When a business invests in high-quality customer service, it invests in its own success because a business that does not take care of its customers has no future,” Farrugia Portelli said.

She thanked the MCCAA for organising the competition for another year, adding that this initiative shows how much the authority recognises the importance of having a good and trustworthy relationship between consumers and sellers. She called on consumers to participate enthusiastically by voting, and in so doing thanking sellers who provide them a service with a smile.

The competition’s voting period closes on August 16. Consumers taking part can win one of four prizes of €100 per week

MCCAA chairperson Helga Pizzuto said the Service with a Smile Award recognises and rewards local businesses that do their best to provide their customers a very good service.

Pizzuto explained that the competition’s main purpose is to strengthen the relationship between consumers and sellers. When there is a good relationship, conflicts and complaints decrease because when a problem arises, it is resolved amicably and often also without unnecessary delays and excessive stress.

She also spoke about the role of the MCCAA’s Office for Consumer Affairs as an entity that works closely with both consumers and traders, and assists in resolving disputes between these two parties. Last year, the office received over 8,400 requests for information and directly intervened in over 1,200 complaints through the conciliation process.

Another remedy mechanism that is also available to consumers is that of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). This redress tool focuses on open communication between the conflicting parties and its aim is to reach a compromise through the intervention of a neutral third party.

In this year’s edition of the competition, there are six main categories in which consumers can vote. These are: fashion and beauty; supermarkets and mini-markets; electronic products and household goods; local online sellers; travel and transport services; and pet shops and gardening.

Consumers can only vote once for the same seller but can vote for more than one seller, even within the same category. Consumers can vote through the competition’s web page.

Consumers who do not have the means to vote online may contact the MCCAA and ask for copies of the competition flyer which they can fill in and return to the MCCAA by post. Consumers may also pick up copies of the competition flyer from their local council.

This year, the competition’s voting period opened on Wednesday and closes on August 16. Consumers taking part in the competition can win one of the four prizes of €100 per week.

The Servizz bi Tbissima competition is linked to a code of conduct, and companies with the most votes in each category are checked by the MCCAA to determine whether they adhere to the listed criteria of conduct and will eventually be confirmed as winners.

The winners in each business category will be able to use the Servizz bi Tbissima logo at their retail outlets and on their promotional material.

According to the competition’s code of conduct, prospective winners must adhere to all applicable regulations; prices in their retail outlets should be clearly indicated; they must ensure that their premises are accessible and safe; their promotional material must not be misleading; they must provide adequate after-sales customer service; any consumer complaints they receive must be dealt with in a timely manner; and whenever possible, they must avoid that disputes are referred to the Consumer Claims Tribunal by opting for resolution through conciliation or mediation.

The winners of the six categories will be announced during an award ceremony later this year, and will each receive a trophy and a certificate. The winners will also have the possibility to use the Servizz bi Tbissima logo at their retail outlets and on their promotional material.

For further information about the competition, e-mail info@mccaa.org.mt or call on 23952000.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt