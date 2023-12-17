Christmas is fast approaching, and if you have children on your gift list, it is very likely you will opt to buy some toys. When making such purchases, you need to be aware of potential hazards toys may cause if they are inadequate for the age and skills of the child who is going to play with it.

Age-appropriate toys

Your first responsibility is to choose toys suitable for the child’s age, interests and developmental stage. This can be done by checking the ‘age recommendation’ printed on the toy or its packaging. Remember that children may get hurt if they are given a toy that is not intended for their age. This is especially the case for children under three years of age.

If, for instance, you need to buy a toy for a one-year-old, you should strictly avoid toys recommended for children older than one year. If not, the toy might be dangerous for the child. Such toys may have small parts or removable components that may pose a choking risk.

Manufacturers are, in fact, obliged to include these warnings on the toys’ packaging. This information should not only be checked by the person buying the toy but also by the parent or guardian of the child receiving the toy.

If toys can cause certain injuries if not used properly, their manufacturer should indicate this through a warning. Manufacturers’ warnings on toys should be clearly visible, easily legible and understandable, and accurate.

Before giving a new toy to a child, check it out to ensure it is well-made and durable

The toys must be marked by means of a label affixed to or on the packaging, and if appropriate, in the instructions for use accompanying the toy. Small toys that are sold without packaging must have appropriate warnings affixed to them. All warnings, must be written in either Maltese or English if the toy is offered for sale in Malta.

Physically check toys

Before giving a new toy to a child, it is advisable to physically check it out to ensure it is well-made and durable. Parents and guardians know how their children play with toys and they should use this knowledge to detect any possible dangers.

It is also advisable to spend some time observing children receiving new toys to make sure they are playing with them as intended and to confirm that they are suitable for their age and abilities.

Another important responsibility after unpacking new toys is to make sure that the toy’s packaging is removed from children’s reach, especially plastic bags as there could be a risk of suffocation.

Look out for the CE mark

All toys offered for sale in the EU must carry a CE mark. This mark indicates that the toy has been manufactured in conformity with the essential safety requirements and can, therefore, be sold within the EU market. The CE mark should be affixed to the toy in a visible, legible and indelible manner by means of a label or on its packaging.

Before buying a toy, also check whether the name and address or trademark of the toy’s manufacturer, its agent or importer within the EU appears on the toy or its packaging as they are legally responsible for the toy if it turns out to be unsafe.

Toy manufacturers are obliged to observe other legal requirements related to safety, such as:

• Toys should be made of materials that do not burn easily;

• Toys should be made of non-toxic material;

• Folding toys or toys with hinges must be designed so that they will not trap little fingers or cause injury;

• Toys should be strong and sturdy and should not break easily;

• Battery-operated toys should have battery cases that secure with screws so that children cannot open them and remove the batteries.

Reporting unsafe toys

While the above tips are important to take into consideration when buying toys for children, it is equally important to check the EU’s online Safety Gate portal before making your purchase. Should the product you are about to buy be listed there as dangerous, you should refrain from buying it and report it to Market Surveillance Directorate of the MCCAA’s Technical Regulations Division through the ‘Flag a concern’ form found on MCCAA’s website below or by calling 2395 2000.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt