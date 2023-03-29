The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) has been asked to investigate alleged kidnapper Christian Borg's car hire company over reports that it was making customers sign contracts accepting that their car may have a GPS tracking device installed.

PN MP and consumer rights spokesperson Rebekah Borg said she asked the Authority to investigate Borg's firm 'immediately' for an alleged breach of consumer protection rights on Wednesday.

The story first emerged when Times of Malta reported that Christian Borg's car hire-purchase firm - No Deposit Cars Malta - makes customers sign contracts accepting that their car may have a GPS tracking device installed.

It says the devices can then be used to track customers if the company suspects they have breached the car purchase agreement.

Some 21 customers have taken the company to court for a range of complaints, including employing unfair terms in its customer contracts.

Borg is facing separate criminal charges for allegedly abducting a man last year.

Information and Data Protection Commissioner Ian Deguara had told Times of Malta that the data tracking clauses in the contract break data protection laws. He said the clauses are “absolutely abnormal... not acceptable... [and] very invasive”.

He said the terms used in the contract run contrary to the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulation, an EU law introduced in 2018 designed to safeguard personal data.

Asked by Times of Malta about the practice, the MCCAA had said these terms “may potentially be deemed unfair”.

But when a bitten customer sought help from the authority, he said they told him that although they can attempt to apply pressure on the company, previous attempts to do so have been unsuccessful.