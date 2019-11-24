A consumer bought a three-seater reclining sofa for €705. When the sofa was delivered it looked good. The consumer and her partner usually sat on the side seats of the sofa and not on the middle seat. Around three months later, the consumer’s husband sat in the middle part of the sofa for the first time and, as he leaned on the sofa’s back, it broke.

The consumer immediately reported the damaged sofa to the seller, who sent an employee to inspect it. The employee confirmed that the sofa was broken and told the consumer that it could have been damaged on its way from China or it may have had a manufacturing defect. The employee also told the consumer that most probably the sofa would be replaced.

However, the seller refused to accept liability for the damaged sofa and argued that it was delivered in good condition. The seller insisted that the reported damages must have been caused through misuse. Eventually, after the consumer insisted that they did not cause the damage, the seller offered to repair the sofa free of charge. However, the consumer did not accept the repair as she felt that a brand new sofa should not have broken the way it did.

Since the seller refused the consumer’s request for a replacement, the consumer lodged a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs. Unfortunately, the conciliation process was not amicable. The consumer then opted to submit a claim with the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

First the tribunal considered that a three-month-old sofa should not have broken down after normal use, that is, by someone simply sitting on it. During the tribunal hearing, the trader argued that the consumer had dogs and they must have jumped on the sofa, and hence the sofa was not used as per its intended purpose.

The trader also argued that if the sofa was delivered defective the consumer would have re­ported the defect before. Under oath, the consumer rejected this argument by saying that her dogs are not even allowed to go in this room and insisted that the sofa was not misused.

The tribunal also noted that the employee who physically checked the sofa did not attend the sitting. The employee could have been summoned as a witness to confirm either the consumer’s or trader’s version.

In view of this, since the trader did not submit any proof that the sofa was damaged by misuse, the facts show that a new sofa deve­loped a fault after just three months and because of this fault could not be used as intended.

Hence, the tribunal decided to uphold the consumer’s claim for €705, the amount of money paid for the sofa. The tribunal also ruled that the expenses of the tribunal’s sitting must be paid by the trader and once the refund is effected the sofa should be returned to the seller.