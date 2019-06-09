Q: I currently have a claim which is due for hearing before the Consumer Claims Tribunal. The amount in dispute is €110.

Recently I received the reply from the entity against who I have filed the complaint. It was signed by two lawyers and includes various legal arguments.

I have always understood the Tribunal to be an informal, inexpensive option, so I was quite taken aback to receive this legal reply for such a small claim.

In any case, since my claim is small I will not engage a lawyer to represent me during the Tribunal’s proceedings, as it is clearly not worth the expense. However, my concern and question relates to the expenses of the company’s lawyers should I lose the case.

Can I be asked to pay for these legal fees which will probably exceed the amount in dispute?

A: Kindly note that the legislation regulating the Consumer Claims Tribunal states that during a Tribunal sitting the parties involved may conduct their own case during the hearing. The parties involved may also be assisted by any other person including an advocate or a legal procutator.

However, Article 25 of the Consumer Affairs Act also clearly stipulates that while through the Tribunal the party in whose favour the sentence is decided may recuperate the expenses connected with the case, “in no case shall costs be awarded in connection with any expenses consisting of legal fees or any fees however so called paid by any of the parties to advocates, legal procurators or any other person assisting the parties before the tribunal”.

Hence, should the trader against whom you have the claim win the case, you cannot be requested to cover any legal expenses incurred by the trader to present the case in front of the Consumer Claims Tribunal.