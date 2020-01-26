Certain sales contracts concluded between consumers and traders are formulated in writing with specific terms and conditions that both parties agree to and sign. As these contracts are normally drawn up by traders, consumers have the responsibility to carefully read and understand what they are requested to sign. If they don’t, they risk unpleasant surprises.

The information in the sales contract should include all the details of the agreed sale, so by reading it, consumers ensure that their verbal agreement with the trader is confirmed in writing. Consumers are advised to check that the details of the product or service ordered, the agreed delivery date and the amount of deposit paid are included in the contract. The contact details of the trader should also be written in the agreement.

When signing a sales contract, consumers should also look out for unfair terms. Such terms usually tilt the rights and responsibilities between consumers and traders in favour of the latter. Unfair terms are those that, when enforced, are detrimental to consumers. The unfairness of a term is determined by taking into account the nature of the goods and services purchased, and also whether consumers were subjected to undue pressure or their lack of knowledge was improperly taken advantage of.

Unfair terms diminish consumers’ legal rights and are prohibited by law. These terms are not legally binding on consumers, even when consumers sign contracts agreeing to these terms.

Consumer legislation not only generally prohibits unfair contract terms but supplements the definition of unfairness by a list of examples of contract terms that may be regarded as unfair. These include:

• contract terms that exclude or limit a trader’s liability for every possible eventuality;

• terms that establish an unreasonably short period for notifying the trader of any defects, or which exclude or limit consumers’ legal rights against traders in the event that the latter do not adhere to the agreed contract;

• terms that allow the trader to retain sums paid by the consumer should the consumer cancel the contract, but the consumer is prohibited from requesting compensation if it is the trader who cancels the contract are also prohibited. Moreover, a consumer cannot be requested to pay the trader as compensation a sum which is disproportionately high compared to the value of the goods or services purchased or hired.

It is also prohibited for traders to include contract terms that allow them to significantly change the sales contract without giving consumers a chance to withdraw from the contract.

Furthermore, consumers cannot be bound to terms with which they have no real opportunity of becoming acquainted before signing the contract.

Consumer legislation also stipulates that consumer contracts must be written in a plain and intelligible language that can be easily understood by the average consumer. Should a term be ambivalent, or any doubt arises about the meaning of a term, the law provides that the interpretation most favourable to the consumer shall prevail.

Despite this protection, consumers are still advised to read a sales contract before signing it. Should there be anything unclear or that might be unfair, these must be clarified with the seller before concluding the sale. If there are any amendments it is important that these are signed and dated by the company.

Any unresolved issues with sellers regarding unfair contract terms may be referred for the assistance of the Office for Consumer Affairs at the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt