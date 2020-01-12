When purchasing goods that either turn out to be faulty or do not conform with the original sales agreement, consumers have specific legal rights. This protection applies without distinction to all the different types of goods consumers buy, irrespective of their cost, except immovable property, which is not covered by consumer legislation.

Furthermore, the business transaction must be concluded between a consumer and a professional trader. Hence, transactions between two individuals or two businesses are not covered by the provisions of the Consumer Affairs Act.

By law, consumers may claim a free remedy from sellers if the goods bought:

a) do not comply with the description given by the trader or do not possess the characteristics, features and qualities promised by the trader at the time of sale;

b) are not fit for the particular purpose for which the consumer requires them or which were made known to the trader during the sale;

c) are not fit for the purpose for which goods of the same type are normally used; or

d) are not of the quality or do not deliver the performance which is normal in goods of the same type and which consumers can reasonably expect.

In any of the above situations, consumers are entitled to claim a free remedy from the seller within two years from the delivery of the non-conforming goods.

To exercise these rights, consumers need to be in possession of the proof of purchase. They also have to notify the trader about the lack of conformity within a maximum of two months from when the problem was noticed.

These legal rights can neither be diminished nor taken away from consumers by traders through company policies or commercial guarantees that are less beneficial. Such policies or guarantees may only provide additional benefits and rights to consumers.

Commercial guarantees also provide consumers with the right to claim a remedy when the goods bought turn out to be faulty and the faults are covered by the terms and conditions of the guarantee. However, these guarantees are given by sellers on a voluntary basis with specific conditions of use attached to them.

While sellers are free to decide whether or not to give additional guarantees with products they sell, and they may apply terms and conditions they deem fit, consumer legislation specifically states that commercial guarantees should place the beneficiary in a more advantageous position than that established at law, and the commercial guarantees shall not adverse­ly affect other available remedies.

Furthermore, as per the Consumer Rights Regulations, traders are obliged to remind consumers of the existence of a legal guarantee of conformity for goods and thus make it clear to consumers that their legal rights are not adversely affected by the commercial guarantee. For instance, if a product ends up being faulty and its commercial guarantee provides for a free repair or replacement only if the product is still covered by the two-year legal protection, consumers may still claim a refund as provided in the Consumer Affairs Act if such repair or replacement will cause them a significant inconvenience.

When commercial guarantees are given by sellers, they must do so in writing. This requirementis specified in the Consumer Affairs Act, which also lists the information that must be included in the terms and conditions of commercial guarantees. This information must include:

a) the name and address of the guarantor;

b) the length of the guarantee;

c) a description of the goods and services covered;

d) what action the guarantor undertakes to do in case of a claim for remedy;

e) whether there are any charges consumers need to pay; and

f) the procedure for making a claim under the guarantee.

It is the consumers’ responsibility to read, understand and observe the commercial guarantee’s conditions. Failure to do so may result in losing the guarantee’s benefits.

Consumers must also ensure that they do not lose the commercial guarantee’s document and proof of purchase. This is especially important when the commercial guarantee is given for a period that is longer than two years as after the legal protection expires, consumers are only eligible to claim the remedies provided by the commercial guarantee.

Should traders fail to honour their legal obligations, or the commercial guarantee given with sold products, consumers may file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs to be provided with the required assistance and obtain the remedies they are legally entitled to.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt