A traditional sales contract is legally binding, which means the contracting parties cannot simply decide to cancel a sale once it is concluded. Consumers only have the legal right to terminate a sales contract when there is a breach of contract, such as when the goods purchased turn out to be faulty or not in conformity with the contract of sale. However, when consumers choose to buy products or services through a distance means of communication, such as online, or from a location that is not the trader’s business premises, then consumers have the legal right to change their mind and cancel the contract of sale.

The Consumer Rights Regulations stipulate that when goods are purchased at a distance or off-premises, consumers are entitled to a 14-day withdrawal period, also known as the ‘cooling-off’ period, during which they can cancel the sale and claim back a full refund of the money paid to the seller.

The law requires traders to inform their customers about these cancellation rights before the sale is concluded. If this information is not provided to consumers, then the cooling-off period must be extended to one year from the date of the contract of sale or to 14 days from the date consumers are informed about their cancellation rights.

The 14-day withdrawal period starts from the day consumers take physical possession of the goods. In the case of service contracts, the withdrawal period expires after 14 days from the signing of the sales contract. When exercising their cancellation rights, consumers are not obliged to provide a reason why they want to cancel the sale and must not incur any additional costs.

The only expenses consumers may be required to pay are those related to the return of the unwanted goods to the seller. However, consumers must be clearly informed about these costs before the sale is concluded. If not, these costs must be paid by the seller. With regard to off-premises contracts, if the unwanted goods have been delivered to the consumers’ home, the seller must collect back the goods at his own expense, if by their nature, the goods cannot be returned by post.

When consumers decide to cancel a distance or an off-premises contract, the seller must be informed in writing so consumers have proof that they cancelled the sale within the stipulated legal limit. Once a sale is cancelled, traders are obliged to reimburse any money paid by consumers within 14 days from the date the seller is informed of the consumers’ decision. Consumers must, however, be aware that sellers can withhold the reimbursement until they receive the unwanted goods or until consumers provide evidence of having sent back the goods.

Sellers must also refund the cost of standard delivery for the item. If, however, at the time of purchase consumers opted for a more expensive delivery option, the trader is not required to reimburse the supplementary costs.

Before returning unwanted items to sellers, consumers are advised to check whether sellers have provided any instructions they need to follow. While the law does not oblige consumers to return goods in their original packaging, consumers are, however, responsible to take all necessary precautions so that the item does not get damaged on its way to the seller. If a product gets damaged while in transit, consumers may be held liable for these damages.

The legislation lists several exceptions when the cooling-off period does not apply. In the case of products, the law exempts goods that deteriorate quickly; personalised or custom-made items; sealed goods that were unsealed after delivery and are not suitable for return for hygienic reasons; newspapers and magazines except for subscription contracts for the supply of these publications; and digital content that is not supplied on a tangible medium if the performance has begun with the prior express consent of the consumers and their acknowledgement of losing the right of withdrawal.

Regarding services, the right of withdrawal does not apply in case of service contracts that have been fully performed with the consumers’ express consent, and with their acknowledgement of forfeiting the right to cancel the sale. This is also the case with regard to: contracts where consumers have specifically requested a visit from the trader for purpose of carrying out urgent repairs or maintenance; and to the provision of services related to accommodation not for residential purposes; transport of goods; car rental; or services related to leisure activities if the contract provides for a specific date or period of performance.

The right of withdrawal is beneficial to consumers as it gives them the right to change their mind in case of rushed purchase choices and also the possibility to verify that the goods purchased are really as expected and visualised at the time of purchase. If consumers are denied their right of withdrawal, they may seek the assistance of the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA. It is important that when submitting their complaint, consumers provide proof of purchase, the seller’s contact details, and proof that they cancelled the sale within the stipulated legal limit. In situations, where sellers are not locally based but operate from another EU member state, the consumers’ complaint needs to be registered with the European Consumer Centre Malta.

