Almost all consumers are satisfied or very satisfied with their internet, TV, mobile and telephone services, a Malta Communications Authority report says.

Five hundred randomly selected adults were surveyed last July. Their age, gender, location and service providers were all taken into account and weighed accordingly.

Despite 41 per cent of respondents experiencing a technical fault in the last year, 94 per cent of respondents reported to being satisfied or very satisfied with their service provider.

The fact that more than half the issues were resolved on the same day when reported and 29 per cent of issues were resolved between one and three working days, might be a reason for this.

More than two-thirds of internet users, 69 per cent, also reported fixed internet speed being slower than what was initially marketed to them.

Customer care also seems to be highly rated among consumers. On a four-point scale, customer care was rated at 3.1, two decimal points higher than customer care services in other sectors.

The telephone remains the primary means to contact customer care, despite a decrease when compared to a similar report two years ago, 58 per cent compared to 71 per cent.

Only 15 per cent prefer online chatting or a website to contact their service provider.