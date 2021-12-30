The Environmental Health Department has urged consumers not to use food contact items made of a mixture of bamboo and plastic.

It said that use of ‘bamboo’ with plastic materials is not authorised for use in food contact materials due to the presence of melamine and formaldehyde. Furthermore, these materials are also sometimes deceitfully marketed as ‘eco-friendly’ or ‘natural’.

Consumers were urged not to purchase or use any such food contact materials which include plates, cups, cutlery, and similar equipment containing plastics and bamboo.

Products such as chopsticks or cutting boards, made of 100% bamboo, are not involved in this warning.